Home»Breaking News»ireland

Time limit on backstop would 'never be agreed to by Ireland or the EU'

Monday, November 05, 2018 - 09:10 AM

The Tánaiste says suggestions of a time limit on the backstop aimed at avoiding a hard border after Brexit would "never be agreed to by Ireland or the EU".

Simon Coveney has been responding to reports the British Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, wants the backstop to only last three months after Britain leaves.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Mr Raab has privately demanded the right to pull Britain out of the EU's proposed Irish backstop after just three months.

The backstop has emerged as the main stumbling block in the Brexit negotiations.

Reports at the weekend suggested that the EU is now ready to contemplate concessions which would keep all of the UK in a temporary customs union following the end of a transition period due to end on December 31 2020.

READ MORE: The Northern Ireland ‘backstop’ – all you need to know

The Tánaiste has tweeted to say the idea does not deliver on the UK's previous commitments.

"The Irish position remains consistent and v clear⁩ that a 'time-limited backstop' or a backstop that could be ended by UK unilaterally would never be agreed to by IRE or EU.

"These ideas are not backstops at all + don’t deliver on previous UK commitments."

A spokesman for Mr Coveney said: "The UK has given written commitments last December and March that the withdrawal agreement will include a legal guarantee of no return to a hard border in Ireland in any circumstance.

"In March the UK agreed this backstop will apply 'unless and until' a close future relationship eliminates any need for border infrastructure or related checks and controls.

"While we too hope the Northern Ireland backstop will never be required to be used, it will be required to be written down in legal text.

"This has been committed to by the UK in order to have a withdrawal agreement. We hope a deal can be done but we're not there yet."

- Digital Desk and PA


KEYWORDS

BrexitBorder

Related Articles

‘Discrepancy’ in account of Leave campaign funding, says senior MP

Mooted Brexit deal is an ‘absolute stinker’, warns Boris Johnson

Leo Varadkar urged to defend Irish citizens in Northern Ireland over Brexit

Four in 10 British people back second referendum offering in-out Brexit choice – poll

More in this Section

Cost of owning and maintaining a home rises to more than €16,000 a year

Pedestrians warned over mobile phone use near Luas lines

Gardaí investigating after teenager slashed in face in Dublin

More dads taking two-week paternity benefit


Breaking Stories

Damien Enright: I lived near Ibiza’s national park and I didn’t even know it

Richard Collins: Red alert issued on friendly green finch

DONAL HICKEY: Eel fishing is slipping away

Islands of Ireland: What constitutes an island?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »