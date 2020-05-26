TikTok to investigate ‘grossly irresponsible’ farm machinery pranks

Update: The president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has condemned people carrying out pranks while using farm machinery as “grossly irresponsible”.

The warning comes as videos on TikTok show people carrying out pranks with the equipment.

TikTok said its safety team is carrying out an investigation.

A spokesman added: “The safety of users is our top priority, and we do not allow content that encourages or replicates dangerous challenges that might lead to injury.

Our safety team is investigating, and we will take appropriate action in line with our community guidelines.

IFA spokesman Niall Madigan told the PA news agency it is highly unsafe to operate farm machinery or drive a tractor while making videos at the same time.

Mr Madigan said in one video a man can be seen sitting on the bonnet of a tractor while it is cutting silage, and in another two tractors can be seen trying to overtake each other on a road.

“You can’t do two things at once – operating heavy, serious machinery and being on your phone at the same time – these things are not compatible,” he said.

He added: “Not only are you putting yourself at risk, you’re putting other road users and people at risk. We have already had eight farm-related deaths this year – that is eight too many as far as we are concerned.

“I would urge people not to put themselves and others at risk for the sake of getting views on TikTok.”

IFA president Tim Cullinan said farm employers and contractors should make such behaviour “a sackable offence”.

“This practice is grossly irresponsible and is an accident waiting to happen.

“I am disgusted that people could be so casual and have no regard for the dangers involved in what they are doing.

“All farmers and contractors need to make it clear to their employees that engaging in these practices is a sackable offence,” he said.

Earlier: 'Disgrace': IFA hits out at social media users recording videos using farm machinery

By Digital Desk staff

People who operate farm machinery are being urged not to endanger their lives and the lives of others for the sake of social media.

The warning, from the Irish Farmers Association, comes as videos on Tik Tok show people carrying out pranks with the equipment.

Eight people have been killed on Irish farms so far this year.

IFA President Tim Cullinan says the actions of those involved are a disgrace.

Mr Cullinan said he saw one film where someone standing on a trailer taking a video of the driver of a tractor.

He said: “To have individuals themselves putting themselves in danger and putting other people in danger, I think it’s an absolute disgrace.

“And I am appealing to those people that are doing this to stop it immediately.”

In a statement on the IFA website, Mr Cullinan added: “This practice is grossly irresponsible and is an accident waiting to happen.

“I am disgusted that people could be so casual and have no regard for the dangers involved in what they are doing.

“Too often, people are not willing to act responsibly and identify the risks.

“All farmers and contractors need to make it clear to their employees that engaging in these practices is a sackable offence.”