News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ticket sold in Dublin wins EuroMillions 'Ireland Only' €1m jackpot

Ticket sold in Dublin wins EuroMillions 'Ireland Only' €1m jackpot
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 01:26 PM

Someone in County Dublin has woken up as Ireland's newest millionaire.

The winning ticket for last night's EuroMillions 'Ireland Only Raffle' worth €1m, was sold in the capital with the winning code IHNR69611.

A National Lottery spokesperson said they hope to reveal the name of the winning store in the next couple of days.

There was no winner of the €84m EuroMillions jackpot on offer, which now rolls on to €90m next Tuesday.

The spokesperson said: "If you are the lucky ticketholders please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

More on this topic

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...

€224k EuroMillions winner plans to donate to charity; Kerry woman's €100k ticket was Christmas present€224k EuroMillions winner plans to donate to charity; Kerry woman's €100k ticket was Christmas present

Unclaimed €500k EuroMillions Plus prize to 'increase funds raised for good causes'Unclaimed €500k EuroMillions Plus prize to 'increase funds raised for good causes'

Dublin player who won €500K in October Euromillions has until 5pm today to claim prizeDublin player who won €500K in October Euromillions has until 5pm today to claim prize


EuroMillionsLottoTOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

Witness appeal after 'five masked individuals' entered house 'and locked an occupant into a room'Witness appeal after 'five masked individuals' entered house 'and locked an occupant into a room'

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...

Composition of policing body ‘not a matter for Garda Commissioner’Composition of policing body ‘not a matter for Garda Commissioner’

Powersharing returns to Northern Ireland with Assembly to sit on SaturdayPowersharing returns to Northern Ireland with Assembly to sit on Saturday


Lifestyle

Food allergies are on the rise. If you’re a parent, you’ll know this because of frequent reminders not to pack nuts in your children’s lunchboxes.Food reaction: Does you child have an allergy?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »