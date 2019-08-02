News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Thundery downpours' expected over Bank Holiday weekend

By Steve Neville
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 03:43 PM

Despite the positive start to Bank Holiday weekend, the sunshine of Friday is not expected to last.

Met Éireann is predicting that there will be unsettled weather continuing up as far as Wednesday and that thundery downpours can be expected over the weekend.

While Friday evening will be dry in most areas, rain is expected in Munter later tonight.

It will be warm, however, with minimum temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Saturday will start brightly with sunshine in most areas, according to Met Éireann, but it isn't likely to last.

"Showery rain in Munster will become widespread during the day," predicts Met Éireann, but they add that there here will "be good dry and bright intervals for the afternoon and evening."

It will remain a warm day for those looking to enjoy any breaks in the rain, with maximum temperatures hitting 18 to 22 degrees.

Saturday night will see more rain but the forecaster says it will become "confined mainly to eastern coastal areas by morning, with mainly dry conditions elsewhere".

Thunderstruck

Sunday will see bright spells mixed with scattered showers with "longer spells of rain in west Munster during the day and also in west Connacht later."

Met Éireann adds that there is a risk of thunder in both areas with "a slight risk of thunder in the north also."

Temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees are expected and "most areas will become dry overnight."

Sadly, that won't last long as the rain will be back on Monday.

Showers look set to begin in the west and southwest and will become more widespread as the day goes on.

Met Éireann warns again that there is a risk thundery downpours "especially in the western half of the country" but they add that they are possible anywhere.

They say that these downpours could lead to spot flooding.

Temperatures for Monday look set to reach highs of 18 to 21 degrees.

Met Éireann adds that "a high risk of thundery downpours and spot flooding" will carry into Tuesday and Wednesday.

