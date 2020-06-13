News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Thunderstorms forecast as weather warning takes effect this afternoon

By Press Association
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 10:26 AM

Ireland is set for a warm and humid weekend with thunderstorms forecast.

Met Éireann has put a weather advisory in place from midday on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday.

The south of the country will be most affected on Saturday while the showers will spread on Sunday.

The advisory said: “Prolonged thundery downpours this weekend, mainly in Munster and south Leinster on Saturday afternoon and evening. Becoming widespread on Sunday afternoon and evening, with a risk of spot flooding.”

A Met Éireann forecaster said: “Warm and humid with sunshine and slow moving heavy showers. Prolonged thundery downpours will occur, especially across the western half of the country with spot flooding and local hail.

“Brighter conditions spreading from the south and south east with sunny spells developing and scattered showers developing through (Saturday) afternoon.

“Some of the showers will be heavy with local thundery downpours in parts of Munster and south Leinster. Highest temperatures of 16C to 21C in light to moderate north-easterly breezes.

“Warm and humid with sunshine and slow-moving heavy showers. Prolonged thundery downpours will occur, especially across the western half of the country with spot flooding and local hail.”

Despite the storms, temperatures are set to reach 18C to 23C on Sunday.

It will be humid overnight with further showers or longer spells of thundery rain, mainly across the north and west.

Met Eireann

