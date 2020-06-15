News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Thunderstorm warning in place for 25 counties as orange rainfall warning issued

Thunderstorm warning in place for 25 counties as orange rainfall warning issued
By Steve Neville
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 12:03 PM

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for 25 counties around Ireland.

Met Éireann said the warning is in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

They added that the UK Met Office has a status yellow thunderstorm warning in place for Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

The warning is in place from midday until 9pm this evening.

The warning for the counties in the North comes into effect at 1pm.

Met Éireann said: “Scattered thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and a risk of localised flooding.”

The UK Met Office has said that some flooding is likely and warned of dameage to buildings from lightning strikes.

They added: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.”

In four of those counties, a status orange rainfall warning has been put in place.

The warning is for Longford, Cavan, Leitrim and Roscommon and is in place until 6pm.

Met Éireann said there will be “intense thundery downpours today, in excess of 50mm, will lead to surface flooding.”

Meanwhile, a weather advisory remains in place for the entire country.

Met Éireann has warned that “thunderstorm/lightning activity will develop on Monday especially in parts of the midlands, west and north.”

The advisory is in place until 11pm.

Earlier: More thunder and lightning due as weather advisory issued for entire country

A weather advisory has been issued for the whole country ahead of expected further thunder and lightning storms.

Yesterday Met Éireann announced a Status Yellow thunder warning for 19 counties.

Today they have announced a new advisory for the entire country, which came into effect at 6am.

The forecaster said: “Thunderstorm/lightning activity will develop on Monday especially in parts of the midlands, west and north.” 

The advisory is in place until 11pm this evening.

Deirdre Lowe from the Met Office says the stormy weather will spread from the west, which has been worst hit so far, to the east and to parts of Ulster.

“It’s going to be very warm and humid again,” she said.

She added that the risk of storms would “slightly shifting further eastward, so middle parts of the country at risk.” 

The temperature today will see highs of 23 degrees in the midlands and north, with it being around 18 degrees around the coasts.

Met Éireann says that tomorrow will be “mainly dry in the morning for much of the country there'll be isolated showers becoming more frequent and widespread in the afternoon.” 

They said that temperatures will be around 15 to 17 degrees and up to 20 degrees in the southeast. 

READ MORE

Two statues of James Cook vandalised in Sydney

More on this topic

South and south-east worst affected by power outages after lightning overnightSouth and south-east worst affected by power outages after lightning overnight

Ulster weather: Warm and muggyUlster weather: Warm and muggy

Connacht weather: Sunshine and showersConnacht weather: Sunshine and showers

Munster weather: Heavy showers and thunderstorms expectedMunster weather: Heavy showers and thunderstorms expected

TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Commission on Future of the Defence Forces to be established in new governmentCommission on Future of the Defence Forces to be established in new government

Government launches new campaign on wearing face coveringsGovernment launches new campaign on wearing face coverings

Homeless charity launches clothing appeal due to ‘depleted stocks post Covid-19’Homeless charity launches clothing appeal due to ‘depleted stocks post Covid-19’

Martin to be next Taoiseach, confirms VaradkarMartin to be next Taoiseach, confirms Varadkar


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »