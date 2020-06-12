Thunderstorm warning for Munster and South Leinster this weekend

Met Eireann has issued a warning of prolonged thunderstorms across Munster and South Leinster over the coming weekend.

'Prolonged thundery downpours' are expected in Munster and south Leinster throughout Saturday afternoon and evening.

Humid conditions are also expected, with temperatures set to climb to 21C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

The weather advisory warning is in place from midday tomorrow until Sunday at 9pm.

The forecaster has also said there is a risk of spot flooding on Sunday.

We have issued the below weather advisory for the weekend. More info here: https://t.co/9gKN6SDMVu pic.twitter.com/xqJMfYGfuL June 12, 2020

Monday's weather will also be warm and humid - with scattered heavy thundery showers, especially on the west coast.