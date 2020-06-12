News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thunderstorm warning for Munster and South Leinster this weekend

'Prolonged thundery downpours' are expected in Munster and south Leinster throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. Photo: File photo
By Steven Heaney
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 09:48 PM

Met Eireann has issued a warning of prolonged thunderstorms across Munster and South Leinster over the coming weekend.

'Prolonged thundery downpours' are expected in Munster and south Leinster throughout Saturday afternoon and evening.

Humid conditions are also expected, with temperatures set to climb to 21C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

The weather advisory warning is in place from midday tomorrow until Sunday at 9pm.

The forecaster has also said there is a risk of spot flooding on Sunday.

Monday's weather will also be warm and humid - with scattered heavy thundery showers, especially on the west coast.

