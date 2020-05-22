News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three yellow wind warnings in place across Ireland

Friday, May 22, 2020 - 07:37 AM

Three yellow wind warnings are in place across the country.

The warnings impact Donegal, Sligo, Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo.

They will be in effect until tonight.

Met Eireann says 'unseasonably' windy weather leading to gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour in the affected areas.

