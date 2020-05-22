Three yellow wind warnings in place across Ireland

Three yellow wind warnings are in place across the country.

The warnings impact Donegal, Sligo, Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo.

They will be in effect until tonight.

Met Eireann says 'unseasonably' windy weather leading to gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour in the affected areas.

See below satellite images from earlier today. It shows an Atlantic depression bringing wet and windy weather later tonight. For more information visit: https://t.co/I9iUsv9l5d pic.twitter.com/SaOupEwXYC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 21, 2020