Three women arrested after shotgun and ammunition found in Longford

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 01:56 PM

Three women have been arrested after a shotgun and ammunition were found in Co Longford.

The discovery was made by gardaí yesterday who stopped and searched a car on the outskirts of Longford Town.

The search was carried out as part of an ongoing operation into the activities of organised crime gangs in the county.

Following a sweep of the area, a sawn off shotgun and cartridges were found in a nearby field.

They had been wrapped in a black refuse bag - and were allegedly put there by a passenger in the car which had been stopped by gardaí.

Three women, two in their 40s and one in her 20s, were arrested and taken to Longford Garda station, where they remain this afternoon.

