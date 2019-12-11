News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three teens arrested following attempted armed robbery in Mullingar

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 09:54 AM

Gardaí have arrested three teenagers following an attempted armed robbery at an off-licence in Mullingar town.

At around 8.10pm last night, two of the teenagers entered an off-licence store on Ashe Road.

One threatened a staff member with what gardaí said was an apparent handgun.

It is understood the staff member fended off the youths before they fled from the store empty handed.

The alarm was subsequently raised and during a follow-up operation, three teens were arrested a short time later.

An imitation hand gun was recovered by investigating gardaí, who said the scene is preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers.

The boys, two aged 15 and one aged 17, are currently detained for questioning at Mullingar Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.

TOPIC: Gardai

