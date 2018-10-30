Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three schools with structural issues to partially re-open after mid-term break

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 04:59 PM

Three schools affected by structural defects will partially re-open after the mid-term break.

Displaced classes from these schools are expected to be temporarily accommodated in other school premises with transport provided.

The Department of Education says onsite work will ensure the reopening of ground floors of Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School, St Luke's National School and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan.

Work is also starting on two other schools that require external works in Tallaght and Balbriggan prior to reopening in full.

Initial assessments of all 42 schools built by Western Building Systems should be completed this evening.

The results will be analysed by engineers and department officials. Decisions on any action to be taken should be passed on to teachers and parents in the next day or two.

Yesterday, Mr McHugh said the review was making progress and praised the role played by principals.

READ MORE: Education Minster: More school closures not ruled out

He added: "That puts us in a very good position in terms of analysing that data and obviously to continue the communication with the principals and the school communities."

He said communication with school heads had been pro-active in considering potential solutions.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Education

Related Articles

Deadline for informing parents of what is happening on school structural issues pushed back

Education Minster: More school closures not ruled out

Unicef report praises Ireland for education equality

Top of the class but ... Could do better

More in this Section

Deadline for informing parents of what is happening on school structural issues pushed back

Laois woman leaves €30m to five charities in her will - including €6m for Irish Cancer Society

Peers divided over bid to extend human rights protections to Northern Ireland

Man who was stealing from poor box kicked 80-year-old in groin when challenged, court hears


Breaking Stories

Surgery professor warns of ‘losing dexterity’: 4 activities to boost your child’s fine motor skills

Venice hit by widespread flooding: These are some of the city’s hidden gems threatened by the water

4 whisky cocktails you need to know – and the history behind the drinks

Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »