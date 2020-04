Three people arrested in connection with the discovery of €500,000 worth of drugs and two guns in Dublin, have been released without charge.

Two men and one woman were detained in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a car chase that ended when the vehicle crashed into a wall at Essex Quay.

Inside gardaí found cocaine and cannabis herb, while the guns were recovered from the River Liffey after being thrown into the water.

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.