Three people rescued from River Liffey

Dublin Fire Brigade have rescued three people have from the River Liffey in Dublin.

Two of them had jumped in to save a person, who has since been taken to hospital.

The incident happened between O'Connell Bridge and Butt Bridge at 11.45am today. The person who initially went into the water was removed at Butt Bridge.

The two rescuers declined an offer from Dublin Fire Brigade members to be checked over in hospital.

We're currently attending a water rescue at Custom House Quay, rescue swimmers have taken a number of people to safety #Dublin #fire #Liffey #WaterSafety pic.twitter.com/pdiXPuAYUh — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 24, 2020