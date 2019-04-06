NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Three people released in connection with discovery of guns, cocaine and caged monkey

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 02:16 PM

Gardaí investigating the discovery of firearms, ammunition, drugs and a monkey in Dublin have released three people.

Yesterday, Gardaí carried out the searches at premises on Ratoath Road, Finglas during which machine guns, ammunition, drugs and a caged monkey was found.

A quantity of clothing with a value of €3,000 was also seized.

Two men, one in his 30 and one in his 40s were arrested at the scene are were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Finglas Garda Station.

A woman in her 30s was also detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Finglas Garda Station.

The men have been released without charge and the woman has been charged under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act and will appear in court at a later date.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Pictured is the monkey that was found during a raid at a Finglas property this morning.

In the search Gardaí recovered:

  • two machine guns

  • five loaded magazines for the machine guns

  • A Colt Magnum

  • around 200 rounds of ammunition, ranging in type

  • 200 shotgun cartridges

  • More than 1kg of cocaine (estimated street value around €100,000)

  • €29,500 worth of cannabis herb

  • hydraulic presser for the cocaine

