Three people on yacht with engine failure rescued off Cork coast

Baltimore RNLI was called out yesterday to help a yacht with engine failure two miles south of Baltimore in west Cork.

An 18m yacht with three people onboard had developed engine failure shortly after leaving Baltimore harbour on route to Valencia in Kerry.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 11.10am and reached the vessel at 11.23am.

The lifeboat immediately secured a line to the yacht and towed the vessel back to Baltimore harbour, arriving at Baltimore pier at 12.12pm.

Once the yacht was secured, the lifeboat then returned to station.

Conditions at the time were moderate to rough with a westerly force 4 wind creating a 1.5-2m sea swell.

"With a series of gales forecast throughout the coming week, we would advise people to exercise caution along the coastline," said Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer.

"If you get into trouble or see anyone in difficulty at sea or along the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."

Digital Desk