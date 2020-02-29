Three people killed in two-vehicle collision in Louth

Three people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Co Louth.

The collision happened on the N1 at Carrickcarnan near the border at around 2.15am on Saturday morning.

A man in his early 20s was also seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Dundalk.

The fatalities bring to five the number of people killed on the roads since Friday evening.

A man and a woman in their 60s died in a crash involving a car and a jeep on the N55 in Ballinagh, Co Cavan, at around 7pm on Friday.

The man was driving the car that collided with the jeep. The woman was a passenger in the car.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the jeep was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

The two crash scenes were preserved to facilitate examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Earlier: Gardaí at scene of serious two-car collision in Co Louth

-Digital Desk staff

