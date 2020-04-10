News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three people injured during aggravated burglary in Tyrone

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 12:56 PM

Three people were injured during an aggravated burglary in County Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.

The incident, in which a shot was fired, happened in the Mullaghmore Drive area of Omagh just after midnight.

Three masked men arrived at a property and demanded money, before forcing their way in.

The three people inside were assaulted and suffered injuries to their face, head and body.

A shot was fired during the incident according to the PSNI, who have condemned the attack as brazen and reckless.

burglary

