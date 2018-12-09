NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Three people, including garda, injured in Roscommon incident

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 11:15 PM
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Three people including a garda were taken to hospital after an incident in Castlerea in the early hours of Sunday.

The Garda Press Office said an investigation was underway into the alleged assault on an officer in the Rose Lawn area of Castlerea in Co Roscommon at approximately 1am.

A garda was allegedly assaulted by two males, aged in their late thirties and sixties, while on patrol and carrying out enquiries in the area following reports of an intruder alarm at a nearby premises.

The garda was taken to Castlebar hospital for treatment to facial and hand injuries, and has since been discharged.

Both suspected offenders were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made at this time and investigations into the incident are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Castlerea on 094 9621630.


