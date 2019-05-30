Three people have died following a road collision in Co Limerick.

The two-car collision occurred on the N29 on the Kerry side of Loughill, in West Limerick at around 6.30pm this evening.

The sole occupant of one of the cars, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the second car, both women in their 70s, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The third occupant of that car, a woman in her 70s, has been taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency services personnel are at the scene.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069-20650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.