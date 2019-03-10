Three people arrested after cannabis grow house found in Co Sligo

The grow house was discovered at a house at Cloonloo yesterday.

Three people have been arrested after 250 cannabis plants were found at a house in Co Sligo.

Gardaí searched a house at Cloonloo at 12pm yesterday and discovered a cannabis grow house containing 250 plants as well as processed cannabis herb.

The drugs have an estimated street value of €200,000.

A man and a woman in their 30s and a man in his late 20s were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained at Ballymote Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.