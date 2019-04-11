Three people a week sustain life-changing spinal cord injury, research discovers

Research has discovered three people a week, on average, sustain a life-changing spinal cord injury (SCI) in Ireland, the result of either accidental injury or degenerative disease.

The most common cause of traumatic injury is falls (55%) with partial paralysis the most common outcome.

Road crashes were the cause of almost one-in-five traumatic SCIs, with participation in sport the reason for more than one-in-10.

The research by Éimear Smith, consultant in rehabilitation medicine at the Mater Hospital and the National Rehabilitation Hospital, included for the first time in Ireland a study of non-traumatic SCI.

Non-traumatic injury occurs as a result of degenerative spinal diseases or secondary cancers affecting the spinal cord.

The incident rate of non-traumatic SCIs in 2017 was 26.7 per million population, more than double that of traumatic SCIs in any year between 2010-2016. Males account for the majority of traumatic SCIs, 72.1%.

The research forms the basis of a new strategic plan for Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII) which provides one-on-one support to people following spinal cord injury.

CEO Fiona Bolger said the findings indicate the number of service users will increase from the current level of 2100 to 3600 by 2023, putting huge pressure on the organisation.

SII receives 40% of its operational funding from the State but Ms Bolger said they still have to fundraise over €600,000 annually just to stand still.

In order to provide these increased level of services by 2023, SII is faced with the impossible task of increasing the fundraising capacity of the organisation to €1.4m.

“If SII does not receive further state funding the stark reality is that we will be unable to provide services,” Ms Bolger said.

Meanwhile, further research by Dr Pádraig MacNeela, School of Psychology NUIG that fed into the strategic plan examined impact and consequences of SCI.

Although 40% of people will walk following any SCI, the research found they are more likely to suffer with mental health challenges.

People who walk post-injury are also 22% more likely to be living below the poverty line and 11% less likely to have a medical card compared to those using a wheelchair.

Dr MacNeela also carried out focus groups with family members and identified a huge need for supports.

Statements made by family members reinforced the stress of being a carer:

“[the children] went from having an active dad to having a cranky old dad, a guy who has gone into himself” "You become socially isolated, you are not involved in activities your friends are involved in”

Meanwhile, SII has over 2000 current service users and a projected 156 new cases each year.

People in Ireland who sustain a spinal cord injury are still not entitled to a medical card.