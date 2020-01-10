News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three pedestrians hospitalised after collision with van in Dublin

Three pedestrians hospitalised after collision with van in Dublin
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 10:45 AM

Three pedestrians have been hospitalised after a collision with a van in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the crash on St. Margaret's Road in Finglas just after 5pm yesterday.

Two men in their 30s and one man in his 20s were taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

One man is understood to be in a critical condition.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them.

READ MORE

Man due in court in connection with theft of ATM machines

More on this topic

Elderly man dies after Kerry crashElderly man dies after Kerry crash

‘The scary thing is this could happen again’ - mother of crash victim‘The scary thing is this could happen again’ - mother of crash victim

Letter to the Editor: Looking in wrong place for answers on fatalitiesLetter to the Editor: Looking in wrong place for answers on fatalities

Man who suffered serious injuries in Co Donegal crash in stable condition Man who suffered serious injuries in Co Donegal crash in stable condition


TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Simon Coveney recalls how Lyra McKee murder sparked talksSimon Coveney recalls how Lyra McKee murder sparked talks

DUP indicates it will back deal to restore Stormont powersharingDUP indicates it will back deal to restore Stormont powersharing

New EU guidelines to provide greater transparency when buying goods onlineNew EU guidelines to provide greater transparency when buying goods online

Horses' hooves wearing down road surfaces in Killarney Horses' hooves wearing down road surfaces in Killarney


Lifestyle

The new year can bring simmering tensions to the fore — couples need to focus on how the conflict is managed, not on who is right or wrong.Break-up blues: How to rebuild your relationship

Esther McCarthy talks to the next wave of talent set to emerge in the year ahead.Remember my name: Faces to watch out for in 2020

In 2019, Irish fashion went from strength to strength. In 2020, it will push even more boundaries.Irish designers to look out for in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »