Three pedestrians hospitalised after collision with van in Dublin

Three pedestrians have been hospitalised after a collision with a van in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the crash on St. Margaret's Road in Finglas just after 5pm yesterday.

Two men in their 30s and one man in his 20s were taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

One man is understood to be in a critical condition.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them.