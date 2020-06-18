News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three out of four male farmers at high risk of stroke or heart attack

Three out of four male farmers at high risk of stroke or heart attack
Three-quarters of all the study's participants were advised to visit their GP. File image
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 06:15 PM

Three out of four male farmers are at high risk of having a stroke or heart attack.

The finding emerged from a major study of farmers' health and three-quarters of all participants were advised to visit their GP. The study, published as part of Men's Health Week, found that most farmers -86%- are either overweight or obese — which is far higher than the national average for Irish men (68%).

The findings were based on 868 male farmers who underwent health checks in marts and Glanbia Ireland Agribusiness branches across the south, east and midlands over the last two years.

Four out of five (80%) farmers were classified as having an 'at risk' waist circumference of 94cm (37 inches). Abdominal weight is a major risk factor for heart disease.

Organisations involved in the study included Teagasc, the National Centre for Men's Health at IT Carlow, the Irish Heart Foundation, Glanbia Ireland, the HSE and the College of Health and Agricultural Sciences at University College Dublin.

Three out of four male farmers at high risk of stroke or heart attack

Marese Damery, health check manager in the Health Promotion Department of the Irish Heart Foundation, referred to the link between Covid-19 and cardiovascular disease: “We have seen already through the Covid-19 crisis that one out of every two patients presenting to intensive care units have serious heart conditions with more men than women becoming critically ill. This research has shown that farmers have multiple heart and stroke risk factors and really highlights the importance of providing farmers, and men in general, with local access to health checks and intervention programmes.” 

Most farmers do not eat well, with almost three-quarters (72%) eating salty and/or sugary snacks every day, which is higher than the national average (34%). One in five consume deep-fried food three or more times a week and almost eight out of ten (79%) are not meeting the daily intake of five portions of fruit and vegetables.

READ MORE

Food and Fun: Mind what you what you put in your body

More in this Section

'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines'Two-hour slot is very viable' - Pubs and restaurants push for change to proposed Covid-19 guidelines

No 'happy clappy' leap to coalition: Micheál Martin emphasises compromise as Fine Gael Minister airs doubtsNo 'happy clappy' leap to coalition: Micheál Martin emphasises compromise as Fine Gael Minister airs doubts

Rise in industrial disputes referred to Labour Court last yearRise in industrial disputes referred to Labour Court last year

RAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatmentRAF flies patient from Northern Ireland to England for Covid-19 treatment


Lifestyle

A mum of three tells Helen O’Callaghan why cancer patients need more than medical intervention'Cancer is only half the story. There’s a huge need for psychological support'

The Premier League is back, and Michael Portillo presents a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle.Thursday TV Highlights: Page 3 girls revisited and colourised film of the Tutankhamun reveal

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »