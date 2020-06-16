Three more patients die of Covid-19 as cases rise by 14

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has reported three more people have died of Covid-19 today.
There have now been a total of 1,709 Covid-19 deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight on Monday, the HPSC was notified of 14 more confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 25,334 confirmed cases in the country.
Checking of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one confirmed case and the figure of 25,334 reflects this.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “As of midnight Monday 14 June, 386,572 tests have been carried out.
"Over the past week, 18,758 were carried out. 146 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.8%.”