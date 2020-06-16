News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three more patients die of Covid-19 as cases rise by 14

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 05:33 PM

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has reported three more people have died of Covid-19 today.

There have now been a total of 1,709 Covid-19 deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Monday, the HPSC was notified of 14 more confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 25,334 confirmed cases in the country.

Checking of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one confirmed case and the figure of 25,334 reflects this.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “As of midnight Monday 14 June, 386,572 tests have been carried out.

"Over the past week, 18,758 were carried out. 146 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.8%.”

    Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight on Sunday, 14 June, when there were 25,320 cases, reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male

  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

  • 3,282 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

  • Of those hospitalised, 418 cases have been admitted to ICU

  • 8,139 cases are associated with healthcare workers

  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,228 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6%)

  • Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

