Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three more Dublin bus routes switch to Go-Ahead operator from today

Sunday, October 21, 2018 - 08:08 AM

Three more bus routes are to be switched from Dublin Bus to Go-Ahead from today in order to improve frequency and service levels in the city.

New operator Go-Ahead is to take on three more bus routes today including Route 111 Brides Glen to Dalkey.

A brand new Sunday service is being introduced to offer an hourly frequency, with the first journey from Brides Glen leaving at 9.33am and the final journey leaving at 11.33pm.

The timetable for Route 184 Bray to Newtownmountkennedy has been designed to connect with revised DART services at Greystones to and from Newtownmountkennedy.

On Saturdays and Sundays, there will be many extra journeys operating every 30 minutes.

While the Route 185 Bray to Enniskerry is not changing but more journeys are also serving the Palermo Estate.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Dublin BusGo AheadTransportDublin

Related Articles

Campaigners lodge objection to Dublin's Bus Connects plan

Privatisation of Dublin Bus routes 'the beginning of race to the bottom' TDs warn

First buses in Ireland run by British firm begin services

First buses in Ireland run by British firm to enter service this weekend

More in this Section

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m

Europe is a force for peace in N. Ireland and around the world, Belfast rally told

PSNI dispute President Higgins' security claims for Belfast trip

Robin Swann: DUP dragged unionism into the gutter


Breaking Stories

A tempting taste of what is on offer in Dingle

Too much information? Lindsay Woods on 'sharenting'

Graham Norton: ‘If it was hard work I couldn’t do it’

Saying yes to the dress: Behind the scenes at the royal wedding

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »