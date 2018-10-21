Three more Dublin bus routes switch to Go-Ahead operator from today

Three more bus routes are to be switched from Dublin Bus to Go-Ahead from today in order to improve frequency and service levels in the city.

New operator Go-Ahead is to take on three more bus routes today including Route 111 Brides Glen to Dalkey.

A brand new Sunday service is being introduced to offer an hourly frequency, with the first journey from Brides Glen leaving at 9.33am and the final journey leaving at 11.33pm.

The timetable for Route 184 Bray to Newtownmountkennedy has been designed to connect with revised DART services at Greystones to and from Newtownmountkennedy.

On Saturdays and Sundays, there will be many extra journeys operating every 30 minutes.

While the Route 185 Bray to Enniskerry is not changing but more journeys are also serving the Palermo Estate.

Digital Desk