Three more deaths, 13 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The National Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that three further people with Covid-19 have died in Irish hospitals.

The total number of deaths in Ireland now stands at 1,705.

13 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

There have now been a total of 25,250 confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began over three months ago.

The HSE has said that it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, and that it will provide them with information and advice related to preventing further spread.

There are currently 83 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals - of these, 28 are in intensive care units.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 10 June shows: 57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,275 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 415 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,116 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,172 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

One further Covid-19-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the total there to 539.

16 new cases of Covid-19 have also been diagnosed in the North. The total number of confirmed cases in the region is now 4,838.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This virus will continue to impact on the way we move about our daily lives for the foreseeable future.

"however we have already witnessed how our collective action can control the spread of the virus.

"By continuing to work together, implementing our new behaviours, we can continue to limit the spread of the disease.