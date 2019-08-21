News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three more arrested by gardaí investigating attempted ATM theft in Cavan

Three more arrested by gardaí investigating attempted ATM theft in Cavan
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 07:46 AM

Gardaí investigating the attempted theft of an ATM in Cavan last week have arrested three more people. 

A significant amount of cash was also recovered after searches were carried out in Meath yesterday. 

In the early hours of last Wednesday morning, an attempt was made to rip an ATM out of a wall on Main Street in Virgina, Co Cavan. 

One man was arrested at the scene while two other men were arrested later that day. Two have since been released without charge. 

€300,000 in cash was also recovered. 

Yesterday evening gardaí carried out further searches in Meath. 

A significant quantity of cash was recovered and three further arrests were made. 

Two men aged in their 30s - one with an address in Northern Ireland - have been arrested on suspicion of organised crime. 

A 28-year-old man was arrested for money laundering offences. 

They are being detained at Kells and Navan Garda stations. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

READ MORE

Gardaí warn public over text scam aiming to access bank details

More on this topic

Gardaí warn public over text scam aiming to access bank detailsGardaí warn public over text scam aiming to access bank details

Gardaí probe if racial element to incident in which hijab removed; Calls for hate crime legislationGardaí probe if racial element to incident in which hijab removed; Calls for hate crime legislation

'The border does not provide an escape route': Anti-terrorism chiefs welcome arrests over car bombing bid'The border does not provide an escape route': Anti-terrorism chiefs welcome arrests over car bombing bid

Gardaí warn owners of Ford Transit vans over engine scamGardaí warn owners of Ford Transit vans over engine scam

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Irish don’t understand HPV, says researchIrish don’t understand HPV, says research

Impasse persists at beef sector talksImpasse persists at beef sector talks

UCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked likeUCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked like

Thousands celebrate Tipperary All-Ireland Success in ThurlesThousands celebrate Tipperary All-Ireland Success in Thurles


Lifestyle

From Turkey to Vietnam, here’s where the chef and food writer has fallen in love with on her travellers.Sabrina Ghayour’s top 5 cities for foodies to visit

Dr Dympna Kavanagh, chief dental officer, Department of Health (University College Cork graduate)Working Life: Dr Dympna Kavanagh, chief dental officer, Department of Health

Like most Irish kids of our generation, chillies, spicy food, heat were never really big aspects of our formative eating experiences.Currabinny Cooks: Getting spicy in the kitchen

New Yorker Jessica Bonenfant Coogan has noticed a curious discrepancy between east and west when it comes to Cork county; arts infrastructure has tended to be better resourced in the west of Ireland’s largest county.Making an artistic mark in East Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »