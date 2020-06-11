News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three months for drunken disturbance at Cork Penny Dinners

By Liam Heylin
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 10:26 PM

Paul McCarthy, of Cork Simon Community, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on the occasion.
Paul McCarthy, of Cork Simon Community, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on the occasion.

Cork Penny Dinners was the location for a drunken disturbance caused by one of the patrons and now he has been jailed for three months for his behaviour.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that they received a call about a man causing a nuisance at Cork Penny Dinners on Little Hanover St in the city.

They arrived to find 48-year-old Paul McCarthy outside the premises in an intoxicated condition.

“He threw a plastic cup at gardaí and he was shouting and roaring,” Sgt Davis said.

McCarthy, of Cork Simon Community, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on the occasion.

He also admitted being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others that day, March 8.

Three days later, gardaí had to deal with another situation in which McCarthy was involved.

Gardaí were dealing with a situation where McCarthy broke into the Presentation convent on Evergreen Rd.

The Gardaí arrived to find McCarthy asleep in a bed in the convent — the building being unoccupied.

Finally, there was another incident involving McCarthy, dating back to October 23, 2019, when the defendant went to the Witherspoon’s Linen Weavers premises on Paul St.

“He was aggressive to staff and took his top off to start a fight and he knocked over a chair,” Sgt Davis told the court.

McCarthy had 134 previous convictions. Some 23 of them were for engaging in threatening behaviour and 32 of them were for being drunk and a danger.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said there was a background of homelessness and that he was serving a sentence at the moment.

“He co-operated fully. They are incidents of low level abuse with alcohol difficulties,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was concerned that there were 23 previous incidents of threatening and abusive behaviour.

The judge imposed an overall sentence of three months imprisonment

READ MORE

Juno McEnroe: It will be a sorry state of affairs if government deal can't be made

More on this topic

Witness claims murder accused Aaron Brady said he carried 'guilt of having murdered a cop in Ireland'Witness claims murder accused Aaron Brady said he carried 'guilt of having murdered a cop in Ireland'

'I the man, created by God': Westmeath man jailed for contempt of court"I the man, created by God": Westmeath man jailed for contempt of court

Social Care worker granted temporary injunction halting disciplinary processSocial Care worker granted temporary injunction halting disciplinary process

Kildare firm claim Minister's rezoning decision is wrong in lawKildare firm claim Minister's rezoning decision is wrong in law

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Gardaí seize €70k worth of cocaine following vehicle search in LimerickGardaí seize €70k worth of cocaine following vehicle search in Limerick

Gardai in Limerick appeal for witnesses after man found with gunshot wound in carGardai in Limerick appeal for witnesses after man found with gunshot wound in car

Dr Tony Holohan: Compliance with face-covering guidance not good enoughDr Tony Holohan: Compliance with face-covering guidance not good enough

Ireland and EU making no hard border preparations as no-deal Brexit in sightIreland and EU making no hard border preparations as no-deal Brexit in sight


Lifestyle

Da 5 Bloods is Spike Lee's tale of black ex-soldiers returning to Vietnam, and is already winning heaps of praise for a film that intertwines issues of race with the aftermath of that awful war.Spike Lee's latest release Da 5 Bloods and child criminal genius Artemis Fowl hit the screens

Here are the top ten lessons I have learned about natural health over the past two decades.Megan Sheppard's top ten natural health lessons

For students at CIT Crawford College of Art and Design (CCAD), their degree show is a chance to show their work to the public, often for the first time.Crawford Art Students: Graduating in a time of Covid-19

I ate a meal without using my hands or any utensils, like a dog, just to see what it was like. (Sloppy, as I expected,) writes Molly YoungMolly Young: Insanity can keep you sane during Covid-19 lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »