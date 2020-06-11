Three months for drunken disturbance at Cork Penny Dinners

Paul McCarthy, of Cork Simon Community, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on the occasion.

Cork Penny Dinners was the location for a drunken disturbance caused by one of the patrons and now he has been jailed for three months for his behaviour.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that they received a call about a man causing a nuisance at Cork Penny Dinners on Little Hanover St in the city.

They arrived to find 48-year-old Paul McCarthy outside the premises in an intoxicated condition.

“He threw a plastic cup at gardaí and he was shouting and roaring,” Sgt Davis said.

McCarthy, of Cork Simon Community, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on the occasion.

He also admitted being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others that day, March 8.

Three days later, gardaí had to deal with another situation in which McCarthy was involved.

Gardaí were dealing with a situation where McCarthy broke into the Presentation convent on Evergreen Rd.

The Gardaí arrived to find McCarthy asleep in a bed in the convent — the building being unoccupied.

Finally, there was another incident involving McCarthy, dating back to October 23, 2019, when the defendant went to the Witherspoon’s Linen Weavers premises on Paul St.

“He was aggressive to staff and took his top off to start a fight and he knocked over a chair,” Sgt Davis told the court.

McCarthy had 134 previous convictions. Some 23 of them were for engaging in threatening behaviour and 32 of them were for being drunk and a danger.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said there was a background of homelessness and that he was serving a sentence at the moment.

“He co-operated fully. They are incidents of low level abuse with alcohol difficulties,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was concerned that there were 23 previous incidents of threatening and abusive behaviour.

The judge imposed an overall sentence of three months imprisonment