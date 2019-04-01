NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Three million calls made to Samaritans over last five years

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 01, 2019 - 06:44 AM

Samaritans volunteers have listened to almost three million calls over the last five years.

110 thousand people made contact with the organisation between March 2014 and March 2019 over issues like mental health.

Six major telecom providers have agreed to support the helpline until 2024. Its free phone number is 116 123.

Samaritans Ireland Regional Director Cindy O'Shea says people are calling mostly about loneliness.

"We're finding in this day and age that the majority of calls that we get are about loneliness and isolation," she said.

That evening-time figure or when people call us most isn't surprising when people find themselves alone and lonely.

"We're really glad to be able to be there to answer the phone and to be able to reduce the barrier of no cost."

READ MORE

Sinn Féin to meet Michel Barnier and European leaders in Brussels

More on this topic

Love Island’s Jack Fincham on mental health battle: I thought I was going mad

Irish teenager with mental health problems at centre of litigation in London

Family of Avicii launches foundation to support people with mental health issues

Five celebrities open up about male anxiety

KEYWORDS

Samaritans

More in this Section

Doctor: Reduced-price Easter eggs fuelling childhood obesity

Temperatures to drop as some snow expected in parts of country

One-in-five spending almost half of wages on rent

1m customers to see gas and electricity bills increase from today


Lifestyle

Sky Matters: Neutron stars are very rare and are amongst the densest objects known in the universe

The rough and smooth of tattoos

Online Lives: Fashion and lifestyle blogger Ruth McCourt

Islands of Ireland: Roeillaun - a hidden piece of paradise

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »