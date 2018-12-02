Three men to appear in court in connection with seizure of drugs worth €90,000

Update: Three men are due to appear in court tomorrow in connection with the seizure of drugs worth €90,000 in Dublin.

The men were arrested after a house in Dolmen Court, Ballymun was searched by gardai on Friday night as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the area.

During the search, gardaí discovered cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €90,000 and more than €20,000 in cash.

A stun gun and a number of electrical items were also seized in follow-up searches.

The men are expected to appear before the Courts of Criminal Justice on Dublin's Parkgate Street at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

Earlier: Three men held following seizure of €90k worth of drugs in Dublin

Three men are still being held this morning after a drugs seizure in Dublin.

Drugs worth €90,000 were seized by gardaí following the search of a home in Dublin yesterday evening.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the Ballymun District, a residential property was searched in Dolmen Court Ballymun Dublin 11.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered cocaine and cannabis and €20,000 in cash.

Three men were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Ballymun Garda station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

A number of follow up searches were also carried out where a stun gun and a number of expensive electrical items were seized by gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk