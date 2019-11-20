Three men to appear in court in connection with attacks on sex workers

Three men are to appear before a Roscommon court tomorrow in connection with a number of attacks on sex workers.

It is after four men aged between 18 and 37 were arrested yesterday in west Dublin, after Garda searches of three properties.

It is part of an investigation into seven recent assaults and robberies on sex workers.

Three of the men will appear before a special sitting of Roscommon District Court tomorrow morning, while the fourth man has been released without charge.

It had been reported that a number of workers in the Dublin and Galway areas were lured on the pretence of pre-booked appointments and violently attacked and robbed by a number of men over a period of weeks in October.