Three men to appear in court in connection with armed robbery in Dublin

Three men are due in court later this morning after a shop was held up in Dublin.
They were arrested after the robbery in Stillorgan.
Two men burst into a grocery store in Stillorgan at around 6.15pm on Saturday evening.
They were armed with a hatchet and knife and threatened staff.
They left the scene on foot with a sum of cash.
Gardaí who were responding to the raid stopped a car as it tried to leave a car park outside the shop.
An amount of money along with a hammer and axe were recovered from the car.
No one was injured during the raid.
Three men - two in their 30s and a man in his 40s - who were arrested are expected to appear before Dublin District Court later this morning.