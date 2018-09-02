Three men recovering after 30ft fall from bridge during matchmaking festival

By Pat Flynn

Three men are recovering in hospital after they fell up to 30 feet from a bridge in Co Clare.

The accident happened at around 3am in Lisdoonvarna where the annual matchmaking festival got underway on Friday.

Spa Wells bridge in Lisdoonvarna where three men fell 30ft into the shallow water below. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22.

Gardaí received a report that a number of people had fallen into the water at the Spa Wells bridge in the town.

On arrival at the scene Gardaí quickly located three men and after speaking with them, established that they had all fallen from the bridge into a shallow stream about 30 feet below.

The three are believed to have climbed out of the stream and back up onto the roadway before they were found by Gardaí.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene and the men were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

They are all understood to have suffered back and neck injuries which are said not to be life-threatening.