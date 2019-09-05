Three men jailed in UK for smuggling Georgians into country via Ireland

Three gang members have been jailed in the UK for helping to smuggle people into the country via Ireland.

They were sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court yesterday.

The three have been jailed for a total of nine years and five months for assisting the illegal immigration of Georgian nationals into the UK.

The gang sought to abuse the Common Travel Area to smuggle people there, by coming through Ireland first.

A further three members of the gang had been sentenced to a total of six years six months in jail following earlier hearings.

Their convictions followed an investigation involving the Garda National Immigration Bureau, which collaborated and shared intelligence with officials in the UK.

Immigration enforcement authorities there said they are pleased that this gang has been dismantled, and have thanked the Garda National Immigration Bureau for their work in tackling the abuse of the Common Travel Area.