Three men injured, including a garda, in public order incident in Roscommon

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 11:21 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in Roscommon are investigating a public order incident after a garda and two men were injured last weekend in Castlerea.

The incident occurred in the Rose Lawn area of the town on Sunday morning at around 1am.

The garda and two other men were injured and required treatment in hospital. They have since been released.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission and is currently examining the incident after it was referred to them under section 102 of the Garda Siochana Act.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094 621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


