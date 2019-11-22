News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three men due in court in connection with online threats to kill

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 07:35 AM

Three men have been charged by Gardaí investigating a number of threats to kill and cause serious harm on social media.

One man in his 40s and two in their 20s are due before Mullingar District Court this morning at 10:30am.

It comes after a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured in an attack at her home in County Fermanagh last weekend.

She suffered stab wounds after a group of men armed with machetes entered the house at Trasna Way in Lisnaskea on Saturday night.

A 41-year-old woman was also injured in the attack. A baby who was also in the house was not harmed in the incident.

Yesterday, Gardaí said they were investigating a number of threatening videos posted on social media they believe may be connected to the Fermanagh attack.

They carried out searches in the Athlone area in a bid to uncover weapons displayed in the videos and the devices used to post them online.

They seized a number of weapons and electronic devices and arrested three men.

They are due in court this morning.

The PSNI investigation into the Fermanagh attack is ongoing.

