NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Three men due in court in connection with €90k drug seizure in Dublin

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 07:40 AM

Three men are due to appear in court this morning after a drugs seizure in Dublin.

The discovery worth €90,000 was made in Ballymun.

Cocaine and cannabis were discovered by gardaí when they carried out the search of a house in Dolmen Court in Ballymun on Friday.

An amount of cash worth more than €20,000 was also seized, followed by a stun gun and expensive electrical items during a number of follow-up searches.

It is part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the Ballymun District.

READ MORE: Rising hotel costs spur Fine Gael Junior Ministers to ask State to pay their Dublin hotel bills

Three men were arrested and were being questioned at Ballymun Garda station.

They are expected to appear before the Courts of Criminal Justice later this morning.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

courtdrug seizureDublin

Related Articles

Kerry farmer to be sentenced for manslaughter of his neighbour

Partner bound to peace for sending text to man’s ex

Shoplifting accused told to avoid city centre

Husband contravened order on anniversary

More in this Section

Three men held following seizure of €90k worth of drugs in Dublin

GPs to discuss concerns over abortion services at ICGP meeting

Cannabis and cocaine worth €90,000 seized in Dublin

The Lotto results are in...


Lifestyle

A lesson on Christmas cards - the best season’s greeting of all...

69-year-old marathon runner: ‘I’ll just keep going. Sure why not?’

From eyebrows to phone battery life... and alphabet of questions

Online Lives: 'Social media can be positive' - HeadStuff's Alan Bennett

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »