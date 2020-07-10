News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three men arrested in connection with burglaries in Skerries

Gardaí on patrol on South Strand attempted to stop a car but it failed to stop.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 01:55 PM

Gardaí have arrested three men in relation to a burglary and an attempted burglary in Skerries, Co Dublin.

At 4.30pm on Wednesday, gardaí on patrol on South Strand attempted to stop a car.

The car, with three occupants, failed to stop and was discovered abandoned a short distance away.

The driver fled the scene and gardaí apprehended the two passengers.

A search of the car saw a number of items seized which were identified as products of a nearby burglary reported earlier that day.

The two men were taken to Balbriggan Garda Station where they were detained.

Follow-up searches of the area resulted in the driver of the car being arrested.

He was also taken to Balbriggan Garda Station.

All three men have since been charges and appeared before Balbriggan District Court yesterday.

Investigations are ongoing.

TOPIC: Crime

