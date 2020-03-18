Update: A third man has been arrested by gardaí investigating a robbery and the death of a woman in south Dublin last week.

In a statement, gardaí said: "The man in his 20s is currently detained at Dundrum Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984."

Earlier: Two men have been arrested after a robbery and the death of a woman in south Dublin last week.

She was hit by a car being used as a getaway vehicle.

On March 10, an armed robbery took place at a shop in Barnhill Road in Dalkey.

The raiders threatened staff and made off with the contents of the till.

Three men fled the scene and, when making their escape, they knocked down two women in Avondale Road, Killiney.

54-year-old Jacqueline McGovern died. She was a Special Needs Assistant at a Dun Laoghaire school.

The other woman, aged 51, was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Today, gardaí arrested two men in their 20s as part of the investigation.

They are being held in Garda stations in south Dublin where they can be detained for up to 12 hours.