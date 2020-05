Three men are due in court today charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dublin.

It happened in the Citywest area when three men forced their way into the home at around 11am yesterday morning.

They were armed with a knuckle duster and a knife and assaulted a man in his 20s.

Gardaí arrested three men a short time later and they were brought to Tallaght Garda Station for questioning.

They will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.