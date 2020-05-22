News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three men arrested following seizure of stun gun and €2.2k of drugs

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 01:53 PM

Three men have been arrested following an operation by gardaí to disrupt the sale and supply of drugs in the Coolock area of Dublin.

Gardaí searched a property in the Priorswood area yesterday an discovered a stun gun, various drugs and other drug paraphernalia.

Quantities of cocaine, heroin and cannabis with a combined value of €2,200 were seized at the location.

Five scrambler motorbikes, €1,000 in cash and several mobile phones were also seized by gardaí.

The seized bikes are suspected as being used as transportation for the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

Three men, aged 23, 28 and 29, were arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymun and Coolock Garda stations where they were later charged.

The 29-year-old appeared before the court yesterday while the other two men are due before the courts at a later date.

TOPIC: Drug seizures

