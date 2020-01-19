News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three men arrested following Belfast 'knife fight'

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 10:54 AM

Three men have been arrested following a knife fight in Belfast city centre last night.

Police say the fight broke out in the Great Northern Mall on Great Victoria Street at around 7.15pm.

All three suffered stab wounds and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

They have since been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Insp Janie Hughes of the PSNI appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

"At this time we believe that only the three men in custody were involved in this incident however we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened."

