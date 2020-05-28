News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three men arrested following €700k cash seizure in Dublin and Meath

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 03:53 PM

Three men have been charged in connection with the seizure of €700,000 in cash in Dublin and Meath.

It is after a car was stopped on Collins Avenue in Dublin 9 on Tuesday evening and €400,000 in cash was discovered.

Two men aged 53 and 29 were arrested.

In follow up searches, the rest of the money was found in buildings in Dublin and Meath and a 22-year-old man was arrested.

€30,000 worth of cocaine and MDNA was also seized in the operation.

All three men are due before the Courts of Criminal Justice this evening in connection with the investigation.

