News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three men arrested following €20k drug seizure in Limerick

Three men arrested following €20k drug seizure in Limerick
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 10:58 AM

Gardaí have arrested three men and seized over €20,000 worth of suspected drugs in Limerick city.

At around 3am yesterday, gardaí on patrol on Condell Road witnessed a car driving erratically.

The three occupants of the car, all aged in their 30s, were arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

Once at the station, a search of the driver was carried out and €800 worth of suspected cocaine was found.

No drugs were found on the other two occupants of the car and they were released without charge.

The driver of the car was later released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

As part of a follow-up operation, gardaí executed a search warrant at a house on Cathedral Place shortly before midday yesterday.

In the course of the search, gardaí seized €14,500 of cocaine, €2,400 of amphetamine and €2,400 of Xanax tablets.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

READ MORE

Organiser of Dublin's George Floyd solidarity march to self-isolate

More on this topic

€60k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin park€60k worth of cannabis seized in Dublin park

Seizure of container load of smuggled cigarettes in Co Armagh leads to cross-border investigation Seizure of container load of smuggled cigarettes in Co Armagh leads to cross-border investigation

Man due in court over €130,000 drugs seizure in Co Longford by Gardaí Man due in court over €130,000 drugs seizure in Co Longford by Gardaí

€333k worth of drugs seized after eight properties searched in Mayo€333k worth of drugs seized after eight properties searched in Mayo


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Organiser of Dublin's George Floyd solidarity march to self-isolateOrganiser of Dublin's George Floyd solidarity march to self-isolate

Mourners in Australia remember Carlow's Cian English as 'young man with glint in his eye'Mourners in Australia remember Carlow's Cian English as 'young man with glint in his eye'

Gardaí fine almost 3,700 drivers for parking in disabled spacesGardaí fine almost 3,700 drivers for parking in disabled spaces

Dublin set to introduce 30km/h speed limit across city due to Covid-19Dublin set to introduce 30km/h speed limit across city due to Covid-19


Lifestyle

Bless me readers, I have sinned. This week, we had more than a few visitors around, some water was wasted in the back garden and I was judgmental about my friends’ parenting style.Learner Dad: The highlight was when my daughter roared, ‘this is just like being on holidays’

Wearing gloves when out in public has become more prevalent and so has pulling them on in the garden during lockdown, writes Ray RyanIreland's growing love for gardening

Of all the times when Connell comes to Marianne’s rescue, the moment when he finally sticks it to her brother Alan is the one I’ve been looking forward to the most.Normal People recap: A grand finale with pocket rockets and swoonsome kisses

Dublin songstress, Imelda May.Imelda May returns with spoken word album Slip Of The Tongue

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »