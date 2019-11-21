Three men arrested by gardaí investigating 'threats to kill' in Athlone

Three men have been arrested in Athlone and a number weapons have been seized by gardaí.

Gardaí are investigating "a number of threats to kill and cause serious harm to persons made on social media" in the last few days.

This morning, gardaí conducted a number of planned searches in the Athlone area.

They were searching for "weapons which were displayed in these videos and media devices used in the commission of these crimes."

Gardaí said a number of electronic devices and weapons were seized.

During the course of these searches, three men from the Athlone area were arrested.

One man is in his late 40’s and the other two men are in their 20’s.

They are currently being detained at Mullingar and Athlone Garda Station and are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said they are liaising with the PSNI in relation to the persons arrested and the social media videos as may be connected to a recent serious incident in Co Fermanagh, which is under investigation by the PSNI.