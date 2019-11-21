News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three men arrested by gardaí investigating 'threats to kill' in Athlone

Three men arrested by gardaí investigating 'threats to kill' in Athlone
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 01:56 PM

Three men have been arrested in Athlone and a number weapons have been seized by gardaí.

Gardaí are investigating "a number of threats to kill and cause serious harm to persons made on social media" in the last few days.

This morning, gardaí conducted a number of planned searches in the Athlone area.

They were searching for "weapons which were displayed in these videos and media devices used in the commission of these crimes."

Gardaí said a number of electronic devices and weapons were seized.

During the course of these searches, three men from the Athlone area were arrested.

One man is in his late 40’s and the other two men are in their 20’s.

They are currently being detained at Mullingar and Athlone Garda Station and are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said they are liaising with the PSNI in relation to the persons arrested and the social media videos as may be connected to a recent serious incident in Co Fermanagh, which is under investigation by the PSNI.

READ MORE

Two more arrests in Kevin Lunney torture probe

More on this topic

Gardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-insGardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-ins

'The gardaí lack basic resources' - Micheál Martin says there is growing lawlessness in the country'The gardaí lack basic resources' - Micheál Martin says there is growing lawlessness in the country

Five men held after ‘callous’ attacks on sex workersFive men held after ‘callous’ attacks on sex workers

Three arrested as gardaí seize two firearms in LimerickThree arrested as gardaí seize two firearms in Limerick


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Boil water notice for 500 people in LimerickBoil water notice for 500 people in Limerick

Government willing to go 'as far as it takes' to defend position on Public Services CardGovernment willing to go 'as far as it takes' to defend position on Public Services Card

Ross to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownershipRoss to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownership

Gardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-insGardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-ins


Lifestyle

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, can occur for a few reasons.Natural health: I'm seven months pregnant and have low blood pressure; I have psorasis due to work pressure

Almost every year, at about this time, loaves of beautifully packaged Panettone start appearing in delicatessen shops.Michelle Darmody: It's the time of the year for Panettone

It can be difficult to diagnose early.World Pancreatic Cancer Day: The signs to look out for

With flights resuming to the world famous Egyptian resort, now is the time to go, says Sarah Marshall.This is why you should be diving in Sharm el-Sheikh in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »