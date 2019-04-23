NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Three men arrested as Revenue seize drugs in Portlaoise

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 04:01 PM

Revenue seized drugs with an estimated street value of €20,000 during searches in Portlaoise on Thursday.

Revenue officers searched two properties in the Portlaoise area under warrant and seized a package containing 1kg of herbal cannabis.

Gardaí arrested three men during the joint operation - a 23-year-old Irish man, a 22-year-old Lithuanian man and a 20-year-old Polish man.

The three men were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 and were brought to Portlaoise Garda Station for questioning.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing

In a separate operation at Dublin port on Thursday, Revenue officers seized 500 litres of wine and six litres of spirits with a retail value of €7,260.

The goods were discovered when officers conducted examinations of two vehicles which had arrived from France.

Revenue says investigations are ongoing.

More on this topic

Gardaí make fresh appeal for information on fatal collision involving motorcyclist

Dublin garage robbed by man who threatened staff with syringe

Gardaí require training in disability awareness

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault on cyclist

KEYWORDS

DrugsGardaí

More in this Section

Number of learner drivers who have never sat test 'shocking', says CEO of RSA

New IRA: Dissident republican group linked with four murders

Delay in fighting Donegal gorse fire due to crews coming from 'all over the country' - Air Corps

Woman arrested in connection with Lyra McKee murder as New IRA admits responsibility


Lifestyle

These are the wedding wines to consider if you’re planning your big day

Why Stargazing Pods at Alton Towers are out of this world

Ask an expert: What are DOMS and how can I reduce the aches and pains?

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem – what do I do?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »