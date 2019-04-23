Three men arrested as Revenue seize drugs in Portlaoise

Revenue seized drugs with an estimated street value of €20,000 during searches in Portlaoise on Thursday.

Revenue officers searched two properties in the Portlaoise area under warrant and seized a package containing 1kg of herbal cannabis.

Gardaí arrested three men during the joint operation - a 23-year-old Irish man, a 22-year-old Lithuanian man and a 20-year-old Polish man.

The three men were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 and were brought to Portlaoise Garda Station for questioning.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing

In a separate operation at Dublin port on Thursday, Revenue officers seized 500 litres of wine and six litres of spirits with a retail value of €7,260.

The goods were discovered when officers conducted examinations of two vehicles which had arrived from France.

Revenue says investigations are ongoing.