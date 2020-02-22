News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three men arrested after gardaí shot at in Glenties

Three men arrested after gardaí shot at in Glenties
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 10:08 AM

Gardaí have arrested three men and recovered firearms and ammunition following an incident in Glenties, Co Donegal.

Shortly after midnight, gardaí were called to Mill Road, Glenties following reports of shots fired by a man armed with a rifle.

A number of Garda units attended the scene. During a brief standoff, the armed man shot in the direction of gardaí causing damage to a patrol car before he was apprehended by armed gardaí.

The armed man, who is aged in his early 20s, was arrested and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

A rifle, a hunting knife and a number of rounds of ammunition were seized.

During a follow-up operation, a house on Main Street, Glenties was searched by investigating gardaí. A second firearm was recovered and two men aged in their 20s and 40s were arrested as part of the investigation.

Both men were also taken to Ballyshannon Station where they are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act,1939 for questioning.

Investigating gardaí have preserved a number of scenes for examination following the incident and enquires are ongoing.

No shots were fired by gardaí during the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries.

READ MORE

Man, 40s, dies in Kilkenny crash


Donegal

More in this Section

Courts Service gets orders for information to identify people who posted about elderly woman onlineCourts Service gets orders for information to identify people who posted about elderly woman online

Teen only learned of sexual assault on her from Facebook videoTeen only learned of sexual assault on her from Facebook video

New NI Secretary of State meets Simon Coveney in BelfastNew NI Secretary of State meets Simon Coveney in Belfast

Cavan syndicate of 295 members claim over €250k EuroMillions prizeCavan syndicate of 295 members claim over €250k EuroMillions prize


Lifestyle

Sales of artisan sourdough bread are on the rise. It's all very well if you're happy to pay for a chewy substantial loaf but does it have any real health benefits? Áilín Quinlan talks to the expertsFlour power: The rise and rise of sourdough bread

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »