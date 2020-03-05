News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three men and a woman arrested in Kevin Lunney investigation

Kevin Lunney. Image via BBC Spotlight
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 01:44 PM

Four people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the abduction and attack on Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney in September.

The Co Fermanagh businessman was found bleeding on a remote roadside after being dumped in Co Cavan. He was on his way home from work when he was abducted.

Two men aged 23 and 61, and a woman who is also 61, have been arrested in Fermanagh and taken to Omagh Police Station for questioning.

They were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap; conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and assisting offenders.

A man in his 30s is also being held at Cavan garda station in relation to the abduction and assault for an offence contrary to section 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006. He is currently detained at Cavan Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Both the PSNI and the Gardai were involved in the operation. Four men have been previously charged in relation to the attack.

Kevin Lunney
'Heinous crime'

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan from PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch said today: "The arrests today show the close working partnership between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána and our determination to bring those responsible for this heinous crime before the courts.”

Chief Superintendent John O Reilly, Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Division said: "Today’s arrests demonstrate An Garda Síochána’s ongoing commitment, working closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and is a further significant step to ensuring that the perpetrators of this vicious attack will be brought to justice.”

If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it appears that would assist the investigation into Mr Lunney's abduction and attack., gardaí have asked to be contacted at Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1748 17/09/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

An Garda Síochána can be contacted at Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda Station.

