News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three-man 'hit for hire team' receive sentences totalling 36.5 years for plot to murder Patsy Hutch

Three-man 'hit for hire team' receive sentences totalling 36.5 years for plot to murder Patsy Hutch
Patsy Hutch. Picture: Collins Dublin
By Alison O’Riordan
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 01:03 PM

A three-man "hit for hire team" have received sentences totalling 36.5 years at the Special Criminal Court for planning to kill a member of the Hutch family before they were intercepted by gardaí just 250 metres from their target's home in Dublin's north inner city.

The non-jury court has heard that audio surveillance of the team picked up references to “the cartel” and “money all over the world”.

Gary Thompson (34) and his brother Glen Thompson (24) were each jailed for 12 years and six months.

A third man, Afghan war veteran Robert Browne (35) was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison. These sentences were backdated to March 10, 2018, when the three men went into custody.

Sentencing the defendants today, presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt said "numerous loaded, highly dangerous and effective weapons" had been seized by gardaí and "no restraint or reluctance" had been shown on the part of the accused.

"These offences arose out of criminality of a very serious nature," he outlined.

READ MORE

Gangland criminal Alan Wilson jailed for plot to murder Dublin man Gary Hanley

Gary Thompson, with an address at Plunkett Green in Finglas, Dublin 11, his brother Glen Thompson, of Plunkett Drive, also in Finglas, and Robert Browne, of Phibsboro Road in Phibsboro, Dublin 7 previously admitted to unlawful possession of four firearms with intent to endanger life at Belmont Hall Apartments, Gardiner Street, Dublin 1 on March 10, 2018.

The four firearms included a 9mm Rak sub-machine gun, a .38 Special Calibre Rossi Make Revolver, a 9mm Beretta 92 semi-automatic pistol and a 9mm Makarov semi-automatic pistol.

The maximum sentence for such an offence is life in prison and the minimum sentence is ten years.

The three men gave little reaction before they were led away by prison officers.

At a sentence hearing on July 15, Detective Superintendent David Gallagher from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said the investigation was an intelligence-led operation which occurred between early February and March 10, 2018.

It arose from confidential information received concerning individuals within an organised crime gang involved in a serious feud, targeting rivals in another group “for assassination”, he said.

As a result of CCTV and audio recordings, it became apparent to investigators that there was a plan to murder Patrick "Patsy” Hutch at his address on Champion’s Avenue in Dublin 1.

More to follow

READ MORE

'I really feel sorry for the people who did it,' says Imam of vandalised Galway mosque

More on this topic

Judge laments how a female examiner has never been appointed to any company in IrelandJudge laments how a female examiner has never been appointed to any company in Ireland

Estranged couple have second Dublin home repossessed a fortnight after first repossession over €2m mortgage debtEstranged couple have second Dublin home repossessed a fortnight after first repossession over €2m mortgage debt

Businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr remanded on continuing bailBusinessman Jim Mansfield Jnr remanded on continuing bail

Family of chainsaw worker who died when tree fell on him settle High Court action for six-figure sumFamily of chainsaw worker who died when tree fell on him settle High Court action for six-figure sum

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Man arrested by PSNI during cannabis searchesMan arrested by PSNI during cannabis searches

Father hopeful missing daughter can still be found 21 years onFather hopeful missing daughter can still be found 21 years on

A Lotto player in Cork city is €200k richer todayA Lotto player in Cork city is €200k richer today

Poll shows support for caps on insurance pay-outsPoll shows support for caps on insurance pay-outs


Lifestyle

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

A serious veggie dinner option.How to make Ainsley Harriott’s baked cauliflower with black beans and coconut

Certain people are trying to make hipster jeans happen again.Will 2019 be the year low-rise jeans make a comeback?

For the first time in 30 years I was back at Fota Wildlife Park. How can so much time have elapsed between visits? I didn’t have a traumatic experience the first time. As it was a school tour, probably the biggest trauma was the standard one of the 80s: having precisely one pound’s sweet/spending money and wondering how to make it last. Pro-tip: Milky Moos for 40p and they had stickers.Opening Lines: 'The station isn't a destination, it's a plot twist'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »