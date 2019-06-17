News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Three lanes of M7 reopen this morning

iStock
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 17, 2019 - 07:52 AM

Three lanes are re-opening on the M7 in Kildare this morning.

Works to widen the road both ways between Naas and Newbridge had been scheduled to be completed in April, but the date was pushed back to July.

The lanes eastbound between Junction 10 Naas South and Junction 8 Johnstown will open to motorists and commuters.

Director of Consumer Affairs for AA Ireland Conor Faughnan said this will bring some relief.

"Nobody who sits in that traffic jam everyday likes the experience - there are a lot of people who would take alternatives if they were available.

"There's no doubt that the upgrade will improve things and certainly will feel like a relief all too often."

More on this topic

Combined approach to road safety needed

Road deaths fell by 68% in last 10 years as RSA seek to tackle 'killer behaviours'

M50 has highest number of collisions, according to AA Roadwatch

Next road safety strategy to focus on cyclists and pedestrians

TOPIC: Road Safety

More in this Section

Gardaí launch murder investigation into death of woman in Mayo

Latest poll indicates five-point lead for Fianna Fáil

Farmers misled by Government on EU beef fund, claims TD

Post-mortem carried out on Mayo woman found dead yesterday


Lifestyle

Appliance of science: Why does your stomach rumble?

We can overcome with historical unification of mankind

Tolerance for a rural way of life

Exploding stars put humans in upright positions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »